Pistons' Ish Smith: Will play Monday
Smith (groin) will play in Monday's game against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Smith will make his return after missing 19 games with a right groin strain. After such a lengthy absence, he'll likely see some sort of minutes restriction for a few games, however nothing specific has been announced.
