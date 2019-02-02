Pistons' Ish Smith: Will play Saturday
Smith (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
A groin injury has kept Smith out over the past six games, but the backup point guard will be able to take the court Saturday. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for Jose Calderon, Bruce Brown and/or Langston Galloway.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...