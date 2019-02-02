Pistons' Ish Smith: Will play Saturday

Smith (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

A groin injury has kept Smith out over the past six games, but the backup point guard will be able to take the court Saturday. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for Jose Calderon, Bruce Brown and/or Langston Galloway.

More News
Our Latest Stories