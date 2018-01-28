Pistons' Ish Smith: Will rejoin starting five Sunday

Smith will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy continues to experiment with different combinations and after starting Langston Galloway over the last two games, he'll turn back to Smith to run the top unit. Avery Bradley (groin) is also out so, both players will still likely see extended run in the backcourt despite flipping spots. In 12 previous starts this season, Smith has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 29.8 minutes, so he should get plenty of run Sunday.