Ivey chipped in 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's victory over the Magic.

Ivey missed only one shot in the first half before adding another 10 second-half points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range. The Pistons point guard also tied Killian Hayes for the team lead with three steals with two of them coming in the first half. The 2022 fifth-overall pick quickly showed that he's ready for the big stage and will look to keep the momentum rolling into Friday's road matchup against the Knicks.