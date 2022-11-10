Ivey supplied 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Celtics.

Over the past two games, the rookie has totaled 34 points, 21 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and three blocks. Despite some shaky three-point shooting (32.0 percent on 3.5 attempts per game), he's making it work alongside a high-usage guard in Cade Cunningham. Ivey is providing top-100 fantasy value in eight-category formats, and he has just one game this season scoring in single digits.