Ivey posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-88 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ivey shot just under 50 percent from the field but has struggled from downtown of late, converting on two of his last 13 attempts from beyond the arc (three games). Despite this, he continues to add value across the board for fantasy managers and has scored in double figures in eight of nine games so far this season.