Ivey logged 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 115-111 loss to the Raptors.

Ivey didn't have a great shooting night, but he found his teammates for buckets to fall just one assist shy of his season high. The rookie guard has totaled 20-plus points in back-to-back contests, though he's also committed four turnovers in each of his last three games.