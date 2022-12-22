Ivey notched 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 loss to Philadelphia.

Ivey posted a team-high scoring total in Wednesday's loss, tallying his third straight game of 15 or more points. Ivey has averaged 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games.