Detroit assigned Ivey to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey was spotted going through some on-court work back on Nov. 14, and this assignment is the next positive step in his rehab. Ivey will likely practice with the Cruise before being recalled to join his NBA squad. His return date remains in the air, but a return at some point in November could be on the table.