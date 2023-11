Ivey (illness) is available for Sunday's contest against the Bulls.

Ivey missed four straight games due to an illness but will return to action Sunday. He lost his starting job to Killian Hayes to begin the camapign, but Ivey should still garner a bench role versus Chicago. Across six appearances, Ivey has averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.7 minutes per game.