Ivey will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Memphis, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free-Press reports.

Ivey made his return to action against the Mavs on Thursday but came off the bench after missing the previous three contests. He still saw his full workload, however, and finished with 16 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes. Ivey will be back at his usual shooting guard spot Sunday alongside Killian Hayes.