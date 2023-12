Ivey won't start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ivey will shift back to the bench again, but this time, he'll be replaced by Bojan Bogdanovic, who made his season debut against the Cavaliers on Saturday. As a reserve this season (10 games), Ivey has averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.