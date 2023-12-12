Ivey notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 131-123 loss to the Pacers.

Ivey looked comfortable utilizing his speed in a high-octane matchup against the Pacers, who operate at the fastest pace in the league. Ivey has flourished statistically in transition this season, connecting on 62.7 percent of his shots while ranking in the 92nd percentile for transition frequency. Although his three-point shooting has stagnated recently, Ivey's efficiency attacking the rim has climbed from 38.4 percent as a rookie to 50.3 percent thus far in year two.