Ivey registered 26 points (8-21 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 48 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

The second-year guard is enjoying his west coast trip after dropping a career-high 37 points on the Kings just one night earlier, as Thursday's seven made three-pointers were also a career best. Ivey could see his usage increase coming out of the trade deadline after Detroit shook up its backcourt, as Cade Cunningham and Quentin Grimes would seem to be his main competition for the ball for the rest of the season. Ivey's scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 boards, 4.0 assists and 3.4 threes over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and a stunning 61.5 percent (24-for-39) from beyond the arc.