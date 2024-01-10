Ivey totaled 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Kings.

Ivey attempted 17 shots in Tuesday's loss, which was his most since Dec. 16. He's set to see more opportunities in the Pistons' offense with Cade Cunningham out for at least a week with a left knee strain. Ivey has had a solid start to the New Year and has scored in double-digits in each of his last seven games.