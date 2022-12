Ivey (knee) is coming off the bench Thursday against the Mavericks in his return from a three-game absence, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Coach Dwane Casey will ease Ivey back in after about a week-long layoff. Once the rookie is back in a groove, he should remain in an elevated role with Cade Cunningham (shin) out indefinitely. In Ivey's past seven appearances, he's averaged 18.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.9 minutes.