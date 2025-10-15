Ivey (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Ivey is "working through some things," and it is possible he could miss the preseason finale. It seems like the team is taking a cautious approach with the young star, along with Caris LaVert (undisclosed), who is also considered day-to-day moving forward.