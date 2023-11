Ivey (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Warriors.

Ivey missed Sunday's matchup due to an illness and may be sidelined for the second half of Detroit's back-to-back as well. Alec Burks (forearm) is doubtful and Joe Harris (shoulder) is out, so the Pistons' backcourt may be shorthanded behind Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham.