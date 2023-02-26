Ivey closed with 10 points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Raptors.

Ivey had a rough night from the field and was unable to convert from beyond the arc, but he still managed to secure a double-double by tallying 10 assists. This marks his first double-digit assist total since Jan. 23 against Milwaukee. Ivey figures to bounce back on the offensive end after a slow night, as he's averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists in his last five matchups.