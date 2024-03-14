Ivey amassed 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Raptors.

Ivey was the lead facilitator for the Pistons on Wednesday, a role usually filled by Cade Cunningham. Ivey is shooting 34.0 percent from the field and 2-for-17 from three over his last three games and has cooled off from his 34-point performance against the Nets on March 7. He has managed to contribute in other ways, including two steals in three of his last four games.