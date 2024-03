Ivey finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 loss to Indiana.

Ivey made an impact on both ends of the court in Wednesday's contest, ending as one of two Pistons with 15 or more points while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals and handing out a trio of assists. Ivey has surpassed the 15-point mark in two straight outings, posting his 11th game of the year with two or more steals.