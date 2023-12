Ivey ended Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz with 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes.

Ivey finished second on the team in scoring and assists while leading the team in steals and adding a pair of blocks in a balanced, two-way showcase against Utah. Ivey tied a season high in assists, a mark he also recorded Nov. 27 against Washington. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in three outings this season.