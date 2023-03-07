Ivey closed Monday's 110-104 loss to Portland with 13 points (4-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

It's the sixth double-double of the season for the rookie guard, although Ivey's production paled in comparison to Damian Lillard's triple-double. Ivey has scored in double digits in a remarkable 25 straight games to begin 2023, averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 boards and 1.5 threes over that stretch as he solidifies his spot as a key part of Detroit's rebuild.