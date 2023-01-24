Ivey racked up 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

It was the rookie's fourth double-double of the season and first since Nov. 9, with the other three all involving rebounds rather than assists. That highlights Ivey's long-term upside, but the 20-year-old is having a good run in the short term as well, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.4 threes through 10 games in January.