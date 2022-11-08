Ivey produced 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 112-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

The rookie guard produced his second career double-double in his 10th NBA game, and Ivey's work on the glass has been a pleasant surprise so far. The 20-year-old Purdue product is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 threes to begin his tenure with Detroit as he forms a dynamic young backcourt duo with Cade Cunningham.