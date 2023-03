Ivey accumulated 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Wizards.

The rookie now has two straight double-doubles and three in his last five games as he continues to take over primary ballhandling duties in the Pistons' banged-up backcourt. Since the beginning of February, Ivey is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.8 threes.