Ivey finished Tuesday's 147-116 loss to the 76ers with 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Detroit got balanced scoring up and down the lineup, with Ivey, Saddiq Bey and Rodney McGruder all tying for the team lead, but nobody was able to step up and come close to matching Joel Embiid's 36 points for Philly. Ivey isn't yet a consistent force for the Pistons, as the rookie has scored 12 points or less in four of the last eight games, but the pieces are beginning to fall into place -- since Christmas, he's shooting 46.2 percent (12-for-26) from three-point range.