Ivey supplied 24 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over Charlotte.

Ivey's efficiency holds him back in category leagues, but that wasn't the case Friday. Outside of high turnovers and a poor free throw percentage recently, the rest of his fantasy value is trending up with 14.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 triples in his previous five games.