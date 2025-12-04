Ivey supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Bucks.

The fourth-year guard didn't make his season debut until Nov. 22 after undergoing knee surgery just before the start of the campaign, and Wednesday's 15 points and six dimes were his best efforts in those categories in seven games since rejoining the lineup. Ivey has yet to play more than 20 minutes in a contest as he gets eased back in, but this performance might be a good sign he's ready to take on a bigger workload as the floor general for Detroit's second unit.