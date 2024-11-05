Ivey totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-103 victory over the Lakers.

Ivey led the Pistons in scoring and continues to break out in his third NBA campaign. Through the opening eight games, Ivey has produced averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers while hitting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc, both of which put him on pace for career-high shooting marks.