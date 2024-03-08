Ivey notched a game-high 34 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 victory over the Nets.

The Pistons' backcourt of Ivey and Cade Cunningham combined for 66 points, leading the team to its first win at home since late January. Ivey had been mired in a shooting slump, draining only 15.6 percent (7-for-45) of his three-point attempts over the prior nine games, so Thursday's performance from beyond the arc was especially encouraging. The second-year guard has topped 30 points in a game three times this season, with two of those scoring outbursts coming in the last month.