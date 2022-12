Coach Dwane Casey anticipates Ivey (knee) suiting up for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey's return from a three-game absence is significant for a Pistons club looking to climb out of the cellar of the East. He should be a larger focus of the offense while Cade Cunningham (lower leg) remains sidelined, sporting a usage rate over 10 percentage points higher per 36 (team-high 29.1) when Cunningham isn't on the floor.