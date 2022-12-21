Ivey finished with 30 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Jazz.

Ivey led the way for the Pistons, going off for a career-high 30 points. Unfortunately, his peripheral numbers were mediocre, to say the least, although he did shoot the ball well once again. Efficiency has been an ongoing issue for Ivey, something that does tend to impact a lot of rookie guards. Should he be able to rectify that issue, his overall rank would likely climb. For now, he remains a viable asset in standard leagues, typically weighted toward managers seeking points and assists only.