Ivey contributed seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ivey was moved into the starting lineup Saturday, but despite seeing plenty of minutes, he couldn't generate much offensively. Ivey has been held to single-digit points in three straight games, shooting 26.7 percent from the field in that stretch. With how much coach Monty Williams has tweaked his lineups in recent weeks, there's no telling if Ivey will start Wednesday's game against Memphis.