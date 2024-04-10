Ivey contributed 25 points (8-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Ivey continues to see an uptick in shot attempts with Cade Cunningham missing his fourth straight game due to left knee injury management. Ivey is averaging 12.7 shot attempts per game this season, but he has attempted 15-plus shots in each of his last six games. With the regular season winding down, the Pistons could opt to sit Cunningham down the stretch, which would mean more opportunities for Ivey. He has averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 30.4 minutes per game over the last four contests while shooting 55.6 percent from three on 6.8 attempts.