Ivey closed with 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 136-113 loss to the Pacers.

Ivey started the season on the bench but has started the last three games for Detroit, and his uptick in numbers has been noticeable -- he has surpassed the 15-point plateau in two of those contests. Ivey has scored in double figures in four of his last five contests.