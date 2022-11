Head coach Dwane Casey labeled Ivey (knee) a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey looks to be drawing close to his return from some knee soreness that has left him sidelined for the past pair of games. Official word on his status presumably won't surface until after the team takes the floor for warmups, but the Pistons are the first game of the night, so word on his status should surface before the first lineup lock.