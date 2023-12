Ivey is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ivey will draw his first start since Dec. 2 due to the absence of Killian Hayes, who was ruled out earlier in the day due to illness. Ivey is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his last five contests, but he's struggled to find his shooting touch during this stretch, knocking down 33.9 percent of his attempts from the field.