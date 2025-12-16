Ivey produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Celtics.

Ivey has scored 10 points in his last three games, and has been one of the more important players off the bench for Detroit since returning from his knee injury. In 11 games, Ivey averages 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.0 threes across 14.9 minutes.