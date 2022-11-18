Ivey finished Thursday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

Ivey had a solid first quarter, going 3-of-5 from the field with six points to go along with two rebounds as the Pistons jumped out to a 23-15 lead at the end of the period. He finished the first half with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting before knocking down just two of nine shots during a dismal 17-point third quarter for Detroit. The Pistons guard once again struggled to shoot the long ball, going 1-of-7 from behind the arc and he's now just 2-of-12 from three over his last two contests.