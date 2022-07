Ivey posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 81-78 summer league victory over the Trail Blazers.

Ivey led the team in points and assists in his first action as a member of the Pistons. His five turnovers detracted some from his otherwise impressive performance, but that's expected in summer league when the games are fast and loose. As the exhibitions continue, Ivey should remain the featured piece of the team.