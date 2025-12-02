Ivey chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over 14 minutes during Monday's 99-98 victory over Atlanta.

Ivey continued to struggle offensively and also failed to see more than 15 minutes for the sixth straight game. During that time, he has averaged 6.8 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 13.4 minutes per contest. While his production is bound to increase to some degree, it remains to be seen whether he will play enough to have sustainable standard league value. Given the slow ramp-up, fantasy managers may contemplate looking elsewhere for the time being.