Ivey (reconditioning) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Ivey was previously listed as probable for Monday's contest and will suit up as expected. The guard made his season debut Saturday after missing the Pistons' first 15 regular-season games following arthroscopic right knee surgery in training camp and delivered 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes. Detroit will likely continue to monitor Ivey's health and gradually ramp up both his minutes and usage.