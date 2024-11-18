Ivey (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Ivey is dealing with a minor right ankle sprain, and he will play through the issue Monday. The third-year guard is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three this season.
