Ivey amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 loss to Boston.

Ivey got off to a hot start with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half. However, point guard would add just four more points after the break, along with four assists, one rebound and a steal as the Pistons suffered their fourth straight road loss. He's now scored at least 17 points in three straight contests and has shot above 50 percent in three of his last four.