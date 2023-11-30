Ivey chipped in seven points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Lakers.

Ivey wasn't very efficient from the floor during Wednesday's matchup, and although he salvaged some scoring production at the charity stripe, he snapped a streak of three consecutive games with double-digit scoring totals. Over his five appearances since taking on a starting role, he's averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.