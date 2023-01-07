Ivey supplied 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Spurs.

The rookie ball handler continues to prove himself as an offensive weapon for Detroit. He shot an impressive 57% from the field, on 14 shots, while dishing out five dimes. He is proving to be a consistent all-around fantasy option.