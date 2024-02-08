Ivey logged 37 points (13-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 victory over the Kings.

The outlook was bleak for the Pistons with Cade Cunningham (knee) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) sidelined, but Ivey stepped in and spearheaded a brilliant fourth quarter, scoring 19 of his 37 points in the final stanza. The 2022 first-round pick has started only 30 of 46 games after starting nearly every game for the Pistons during his rookie season, but the 21-year-old has been a fixture in the starting lineup over the past two months and deserves nightly consideration, as his role will still be relevant when Detroit's top-two scorers return.