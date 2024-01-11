Ivey ended with 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to the Spurs.

The second-year guard has been on a nice run since moving into the starting lineup in mid-December. Over the last 12 games, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks, and his usage is likely to remain high as long as Cade Cunningham (knee) is sidelined.