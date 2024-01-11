Ivey ended with 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to the Spurs.
The second-year guard has been on a nice run since moving into the starting lineup in mid-December. Over the last 12 games, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks, and his usage is likely to remain high as long as Cade Cunningham (knee) is sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Chips in 22 points•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Keeps producing in starting role•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Posts double-double in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Displays two-way play in defeat•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Plays well as starter•