Ivey managed 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Thunder.

Ivey continues to put together a solid preseason, hoisting up double-digit shot attempts for the second straight game. The Pistons are well and truly invested in building for the future, meaning Ivey should see plenty of minutes right out of the gate. While the shooting could be rough, there is enough upside to warrant a selection in the later rounds of standard fantasy drafts.